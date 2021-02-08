WOM Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $17.46 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00064824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.47 or 0.01333899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.99 or 0.06582508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018886 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

