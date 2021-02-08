SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,139.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of GWX opened at $36.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

