SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

