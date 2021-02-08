RFG Advisory LLC Sells 62 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $208.77 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $407.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

