Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 448 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $242.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.61. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

