Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 227,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $85.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

