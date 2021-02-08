Analysts Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT at $13.70

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

