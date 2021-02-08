Wells Fargo & Company Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $115.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

POST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Post stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,208.93 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

