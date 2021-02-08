Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Raised to $225.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

ZLAB opened at $177.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

