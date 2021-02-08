Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Raised to $225.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.
ZLAB opened at $177.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.95.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.