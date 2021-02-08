Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $2,239.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.00372110 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000105 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,844.31 or 1.01607091 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 710,283,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

