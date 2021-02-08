Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) PT at $8.00

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $7,145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

