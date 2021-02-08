Royal Bank of Canada Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $36.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.
FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.
Shares of FOXA opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
