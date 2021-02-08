Royal Bank of Canada Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $36.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

