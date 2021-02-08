NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 302 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $141.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.