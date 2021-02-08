PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average of $207.55. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.