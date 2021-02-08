Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,843,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,010,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $98.94 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.85, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

