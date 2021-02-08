Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $114.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

