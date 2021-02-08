Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 71,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 98,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

