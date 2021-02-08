Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $298.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

