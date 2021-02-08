Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.12. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

