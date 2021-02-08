Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,501 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apache by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

