Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 47,143 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.