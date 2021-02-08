First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.02% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $86,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,059,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $17,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 311,707 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,094 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

