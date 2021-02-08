First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,397,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $91,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

