CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of CyberArk Software worth $96,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CYBR opened at $162.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,316.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $169.70.
CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
