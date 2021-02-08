Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,776 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $105.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

