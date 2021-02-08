The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 468,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $278.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

