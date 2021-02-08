Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.