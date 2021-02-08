NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $306.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.16. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.