Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $448.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.70 and its 200 day moving average is $457.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

