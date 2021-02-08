NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 82,986 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,986 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,098,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Gentex by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after buying an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gentex by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 954,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

