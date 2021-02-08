2,066 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invitae by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,993,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,649 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,709. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

