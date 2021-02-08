NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 190.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 124,037 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after buying an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 5,980,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,579,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $58,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,710,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

