Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $295,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of ACIW opened at $40.53 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

