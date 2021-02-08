9,048 Shares in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.03% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000.

Shares of FLM opened at $51.64 on Monday. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

