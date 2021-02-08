$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.03. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.