Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $276,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $125.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20.

