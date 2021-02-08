Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $4,371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $846,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Lear by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $155.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

