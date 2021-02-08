State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

