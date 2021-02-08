State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $150.97 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

