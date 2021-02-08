CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 23.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 132,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 97,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.