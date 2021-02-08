Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 177.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $107.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.