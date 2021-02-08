Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $378,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $58.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

