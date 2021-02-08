Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 12,859 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.