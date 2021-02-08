Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.11 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

