7,450 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after buying an additional 1,659,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

SLG opened at $63.75 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

