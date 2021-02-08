Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Position Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Talend were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

