Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $11,990,416. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

NVR stock opened at $4,668.41 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,693.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,210.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,111.30. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

