Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,003 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

