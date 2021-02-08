Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,167 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of CLR opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

