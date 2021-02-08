Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

REXR opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

